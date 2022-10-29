Let the news come to you

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The pass-catching prowess Justin Jefferson has displayed to date, not yet halfway through his third NFL season, has put him on a track to become one of the all-time greats.

Regardless of where the lanky Louisiana native with the enviable blend of route-running precision, reliable hands and pure open-field speed lands on the league's career lists at retirement, Jefferson has given the Minnesota Vikings the kind of game-breaking threat and defense-altering presence that the nature of the NFL demands these days for teams to win.

Those that don't have a player like Jefferson, or a player close to his caliber, are just going to have a hard time keeping up.


