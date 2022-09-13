US Open Tennis
Buy Now

U.S. Open men’s singles tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz poses in Times Square on Monday in New York.

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz got out of bed Monday as a U.S. Open champion, as the No. 1-ranked player in men’s tennis at age 19 — and, truth be told, exhausted.

“I woke up dead,” the Spaniard said through that already-familiar wide smile during an interview with The Associated Press that followed a Times Square photo shoot with his fingerprint-smudged first Grand Slam trophy.

“So many tough days in a row. High intensity. High level,” said Alcaraz, the first man in 30 years to win five-setters in the fourth round, quarterfinals and semifinals and still come away with the title at Flushing Meadows. “I don’t know how I played so many tough and long matches.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you