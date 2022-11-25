Cardinals Vikings Football
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks with quarterback Kyler Murray during the second half against the Vikings on Oct. 30 in Minneapolis. 

 AP

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — If the object of HBO's "Hard Knocks" series is to document the day-to-day real struggles of an NFL team, the Arizona Cardinals are providing plenty of fodder for bad football and good television.

The Cardinals (4-7) have lost three of their past four games, been hit by myriad injuries and are now dealing with the fallout of losing assistant coach Sean Kugler, who was fired after an alleged incident in Mexico City the night before the team's embarrassing 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The popular 56-year-old Kugler — who was the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator — had been with the team since 2019. ESPN reported Kugler's dismissal came after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City on Sunday night. He was sent home by the team before Monday's game.


