This is the second meeting between the Rams and Chargers as residents of Los Angeles. The Rams beat the Chargers at the LA Coliseum in 2018, with Chargers WR Mike Williams the only player from either team who scored a touchdown that day likely to be active this time around. ... No team has won more than two straight games in the sparingly played series. The Rams won the first two games in 1970 and 1975, before the Chargers got the next two in 1979 and 1988. The Rams also notched consecutive victories in 2000 and 2002.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Rams TE Tyler Higbee had two touchdown catches against the Broncos, the third time in his career he had multiple scoring grabs. ... The Rams caught a break when RG Oday Aboushi had his one-game suspension for a postgame confrontation that turned physical with Broncos OLB Randy Gregory on Sunday reduced to a fine.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Akers topped 100 yards rushing for the second time in his three-year career. He had 171 yards against New England on Dec. 10, 2020. ... Murchison had quite the introduction to Rams fans, getting two sacks in his debut versus Denver after being claimed off waivers from Tennessee on Dec. 12. ... This will be the Rams’ 10th regular-season game at SoFi Stadium this season, having gone 4-5 in home contests. ... Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the Rams defensive coordinator in 2020, overseeing the top unit in the NFL in points and yards allowed. ... The Chargers have three players that were Rams last season in DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, LB Troy Reeder, and RB Sony Michel. ... Justin Herbert is the first QB in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. He needs four touchdown passes over the next two games to join Peyton Manning with 25 in each of his first three seasons. ... Ekeler got his fifth game with multiple touchdowns this season, running for two scores against Indianapolis. He leads the league with 16 total touchdowns (11 rushing, five receiving). ... LB Drue Tranquill has three different games with 10 tackles and one sack this season, including each of the past two weeks. Tranquill had 1 1/2 sacks in his first three seasons, but has five in 15 games this season.
