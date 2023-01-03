Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Monday, Jan. 2

This is the second meeting between the Rams and Chargers as residents of Los Angeles. The Rams beat the Chargers at the LA Coliseum in 2018, with Chargers WR Mike Williams the only player from either team who scored a touchdown that day likely to be active this time around. ... No team has won more than two straight games in the sparingly played series. The Rams won the first two games in 1970 and 1975, before the Chargers got the next two in 1979 and 1988. The Rams also notched consecutive victories in 2000 and 2002.

Tuesday, Jan. 3


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you