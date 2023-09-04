Conference Realignment Football

The ACC and Duke logos appear on a pylon at the back of an end zone during a game between Duke and Pittsburgh on Oct. 5, 2019, in Durham, N.C.

 Associated Press

The move by Stanford and California to the Atlantic Coast Conference was one born out of need not convenience.

After watching seven fellow Pac-12 schools follow conference flagships Southern California and UCLA to new homes last month, the success-rich programs at Stanford and Cal had no viable options left other than joining a conference based on the other side of the continent.

The Bay Area schools located just miles from the Pacific Ocean accepted invitations, along with Dallas-based SMU, to the ACC on Friday to be part of a conference with schools almost exclusively in states on the Eastern seaboard.


