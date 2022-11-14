Browns Watson Football
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule.

Cleveland’s quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston.

Watson reached a settlement with the league in August, agreeing to the ban, along with a $5 million fine, and to undergo counseling and treatment.


