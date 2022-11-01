Broncos Jaguars Football
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy runs with the ball against the Jaguars on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.

 AP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — What stood out as Nathaniel Hackett surveyed the damage of his dismal start in Denver was that there weren’t many standouts.

At least not on offense, there weren’t.

“We challenged the offense this whole week. We need to be able to make big-time plays in big-time situations. I think that’s been the kind of thing that’s been holding us back,” Hackett said in the glow of the Broncos’ 21-17 win over the Jaguars in London that snapped them out of their monthlong funk.


