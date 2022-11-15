Broncos Titans Football
Titans tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs into Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey (34) on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn.

 AP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Move over “Orange Crush.” Step aside “Steel Curtain.” Make way “Fearsome Foursome.” And Dallas, your “Doomsday” defense has been given fresh meaning with this year’s Denver Broncos sporting their stingiest unit since 1971.

Call it the “All in Vain” defense.

The Broncos (3-6) are in danger of becoming the first team since the 1946 Pittsburgh Steelers to own both the NFL’s stoutest defense and its feeblest offense.


