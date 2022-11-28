Broncos Panthers Football
Buy Now

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is tackled by Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out.

Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension.

The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — the source of offseason optimism in Denver — is not working out. The Broncos have scored fewer than 17 points in nine of 11 games and are last in the league in scoring.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you