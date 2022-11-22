Raiders Broncos Football
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passes against Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell on Sunday in Denver. 

 AP

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos aren't finding any answers in the locker room at halftime.

After wasting an 84-yard drive heading into the break Sunday when Maxx Crosby blocked a field-goal attempt one play after punching the ball from Melvin Gordon's arms at the goal line, the Broncos went scoreless in the third quarter for the seventh time this season.

They've only managed one touchdown, one field goal and a safety in the third quarter all season.


