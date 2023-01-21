WNBA Free Agency Basketball

Breanna Stewart is the biggest WNBA free agent on the market this offseason and the former MVP has a host of teams courting her, including the Seattle Storm where she's spent her entire career.

She's one of five former league MVPs who are unrestricted free agents this year. Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi and Tina Charles all could potentially change teams in the coming weeks although it would be a surprise if Taurasi left Phoenix and Ogwumike didn't go back to Los Angeles.

Brittney Griner, who was returned to the U.S. last month in a prisoner swap after her 10 months in jail in Russia for drug possession charges, has said that she'll remain in Phoenix.


