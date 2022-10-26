Preseason All-America Basketball
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston smiles after cutting the net following a game against Creighton in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Tournament on March 27 in Greensboro, N.C.

 AP

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Caitlin Clark of Iowa were unanimous picks for The Associated Press preseason women's basketball All-America team released Tuesday.

Boston led South Carolina to its second national championship and swept nearly ever major award last season. Expectations are high once again for the top-ranked Gamecocks and Boston, who was on all 30 ballots from the national media panel that selects the AP Top 25 each week.

"I don't think all the awards define who she is but also puts her in a position of she's in a more relaxed mode because she accomplished those things. She's still in a place of hunger," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. "She still wants to be the best. When you've proven that at such an early stage of your career, you want more and more. She's entered a phase of wanting more yet is confident in who she is, since she was able to accomplish it."

