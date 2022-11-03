Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix is fitting right in at Oregon with flashy plays and gaudy stats.

The transfer from Auburn is even getting some Heisman buzz with 31 touchdowns so far this season -- 20 via pass and 11 more on the ground.

He had six touchdowns this past weekend in No. 8 Oregon's 42-24 victory at California, the latest in a run of seven straight victories for the Ducks.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you