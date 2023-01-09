Let the news come to you

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The echoes of “Let’s Go Buffalo!” pregame chants were still reverberating through an emotionally charged Bills stadium celebrating injured safety Damar Hamlin, when another roar suddenly erupted as Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.

Some three hours later, and after Hines returned another kickoff 101 yards for a go-ahead score in a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots, the fans were on their feet chanting “Hamlin! Hamlin! Hamlin!” and Bills players holding up three fingers in honor of the injured safety’s No. 3 jersey.

Whatever questions the Bills faced regarding being capable of playing six days after being left stunned and saddened as they watched Hamlin being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati were answered before the game was 14 seconds old.


