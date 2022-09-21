Titans Bills Football
Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) runs back an interception for a touchdown against the Titans on Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y. 

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — One of the remarkable things about the Buffalo Bills starting the season at 2-0 is the manner in how they've steamrolled opponents while missing several key players in addition to the lopsided margins of victory.

The Bills' secondary, minus star cornerback Tre'Davious White, contained Matthew Stafford to 240 yards passing in a 31-10 season-opening win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

On Monday, a defensive front without starter Ed Oliver and his backup Tim Settle, stonewalled Derrick Henry, who was limited to 25 yards on 13 carries, while scoring on a 2-yard dive in a 41-7 rout of the Titans.

