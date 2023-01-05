Bills Hamlin Injury Football
Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin leaves the field after a game against the Patriots on Dec. 1 in Foxborough, Mass. 

 The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact," the Bills said in a statement. "His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

Hamlin's agent, Ronald Butler, told The Associated Press that Hamlin was awake and has been able to grip the hands of family members at his hospital bedside.


