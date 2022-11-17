Vikings Bills Football
Buy Now

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes under pressure from Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum, right, as Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) defends on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen appreciates still having the unwavering trust of his teammates in leading the Bills offense, despite his recent rash of turnovers.

Following two straight losses and throwing six interceptions in his last three outings, Buffalo's quarterback also understands the only way to maintain their faith, and reduce his troubling interception rate, is by placing more trust in his teammates.

Allen, on Wednesday, acknowledged there have been times he has pressed too much during an inefficient stretch in which he now leads the NFL with 10 interceptions.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you