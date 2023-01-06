Bills Hamlin Conflicted Fans Football
Bills safety Damar Hamlin walks on the field before playing the Rams on Sept. 8, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

 The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)—It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team’s meeting room Friday—“larger than life,” as coach Sean McDermott put it—for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.

What sent everyone’s emotions over the top was hearing Hamlin, his mouth and throat still raw shortly after having a breathing tube removed, softly say: “ Love you, boys.”

“Amazing. Touching. To see Damar, number one, through my own eyes, I know it’s something I’ve been looking forward to, kind of needing to see,” McDermott said. “And to see the players’ reaction. They stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things at him. It was a pretty cool exchange.”


