In a crushing blow to the Pac-12, the Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership and join the conference, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The Ducks and Huskies still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve any moves. But the people who spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity because the details are not being released publicly say the door is open; two of the people said the applications are expected to be approved unanimously.

The Big Ten's coup comes a little more than a year after it landed Southern California and UCLA from the Pac-12 and the move, when approved, will give the sprawling conference 18 member schools and four on the West Coast. The Big Ten will be the largest conference in major college sports, spanning 15 states from New Jersey to Washington.


