Missouri Kansas St Football
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gets past Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) as he runs the ball on Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

 AP

Kansas improved to 2-0 for the first time in more than a decade by squeezing out a victory at West Virginia, a win highlighted by a clinching pick-six in overtime.

Iowa State also went on the road and ended a six-game skid against its biggest rival, Iowa.

There was Kansas State walloping ex-Big 12 rival Missouri to stay perfect through the first two games of the season, and Texas Tech, which beat then-No. 25 and future conference foe Houston to likewise stack two wins together.

