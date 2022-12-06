Let the news come to you

Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of Southern California were announced as finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Monday night.

The award given to the outstanding player in college football, determined by a vote of more than 900 sports journalists and past winners, will be presented Saturday at the Lincoln Center in New York.

Conspicuously absent from the list of finalists is Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was the leader of the nation's No. 1 offense before his season ended Nov. 19 because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.


