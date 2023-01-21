Ravens Bengals Football

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before a game against the Ravens on Jan. 15 in Cincinnati. 

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

CINCINNATI — Joe knows best. That's a mantra the Bengals have fully embraced.

Cincinnati's success has turned on Joe Burrow's ability to process and act, complete passes in tight windows, work around the team's deficiencies and turn broken plays into first downs.

Meanwhile, the Bengals' run game has become something of a side dish to the main course.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you