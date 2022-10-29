Falcons Bengals Football
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor declined Friday to discuss details of Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury or say how long the star receiver could be sidelined.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday that Chase’s injury could keep him out several weeks, but Taylor wouldn’t go that far Friday and wouldn’t say if the team planned to put Chase on the injured list. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase’s condition.

“He’s going to miss some time, and he will make a full recovery,” Taylor said after practice Friday afternoon. “So that’s all the information I have. We have a couple more days this week to make decisions on IR, things like that.”


