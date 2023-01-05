Let the news come to you

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU had quite the conference-hopping journey on its way to the national championship game.

The Horned Frogs won or shared titles in three different leagues over 16 seasons after the Southwest Conference disbanded. The small, private school was left out when four other Texas schools from the SWC joined the Big 12 in 1996.

"It's like that old song by Hank Snow, 'I've Been Everywhere' — our fans, they've traveled all over the place," said John Denton, the Horned Frogs' kicker for their 1984 Bluebonnet Bowl team who has been part of their radio broadcasts since 1988.


