Mets Braves Baseball
Braves runners Ronald Acuna Jr., standing, and Austin Riley score against the Mets on Sunday in Atlanta. 

 AP

If baseball's new tiebreaker rules had been in place years ago, Bucky Dent and Bobby Thomson probably wouldn't be household names.

With the postseason expanding to 12 teams this year, if two teams end up deadlocked for a division title or playoff spot, there will no longer be a one-game playoff to break those ties. Instead, head-to-head record from the regular season is used to determine the winner — with other tiebreakers possible if head-to-head can't separate the teams.

The new system made for a suspenseful weekend in Atlanta as the Braves and New York Mets jockeyed not only for first place in the NL East, but for supremacy in their season series. Atlanta swept three games from the Mets to take a two-game lead in the division — and edge New York 10-9 in 19 head-to-head matchups.

