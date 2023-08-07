APTOPIX WWCup Australia Denmark Soccer

Denmark’s Stine Ballisager, left, and Australia’s Alanna Kennedy challenge for the ball during a Women’s World Cup round of 16 match on Monday in Sydney.

 Associated Press

SYDNEY — Australia was already on course for the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup when Sam Kerr entered the field to wild celebrations on Monday.

With the star striker back from injury, the Matildas are confident contenders to win the tournament on home soil after beating Denmark 2-0 in the round of 16 at a raucous Stadium Australia.

“It’s a massive boost to have her back,” goal-scorer Caitlin Foord said. “For teams looking ahead it’s pretty scary to know she’s back in our team and she’s going to be a part of it with us.”


