ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal.

In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment.

Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before New Orleans brought him in. Denver later signed him off the Saints practice squad and he’s turned into the Broncos’ leading rusher this season. He’s coming off a 130-yard, one-touchdown performance against Arizona that earned him a coveted game ball.


