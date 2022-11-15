Montana State outplayed — or at least outscored — Arizona State in the final three quarters Tuesday evening. But the Bobcats learned the hard way how much a poor start can set a team back.
The Sun Devils of the Pac-12 Conference took advantage of MSU’s jittery and sometimes unlucky performance in the first 10 minutes and led by 18 points. That was enough of a cushion to last the rest of the game, ultimately winning 79-64 at Worthington Arena.
“I don’t think their size was a factor of our loss,” MSU senior Kola Bad Bear said. “I think we were the ones who gave us a loss. We made them look better than what they were. We’re a lot better team than that. In the first quarter, we dug ourselves a hole and that’s where we just need to come out stronger and come out tougher and play to our level.”
Arizona State built a 20-0 lead in the first six minutes of the opening quarter, reminiscent of the lead Stanford took after one quarter in last season’s NCAA Tournament game against the Bobcats. MSU was held scoreless in the first 10 minutes of that contest but scored seven in the first quarter Tuesday against the Sun Devils.
“It’s not on that (NCAA) stage, but it’s kind of the same idea of ‘If we could just get one to drop,’” junior Leia Beattie said. “Once you finally get on the board you can settle in, but it took so long to get there that we allowed them to take that run longer than it should have been.”
ASU outscored the Bobcats 21-20 in the second quarter and took a 46-27 lead into halftime. Montana State (2-1) won the third, though, 14-13, and the fourth, 23-20, to wind up outscoring the Sun Devils 57-54 after the first quarter. Playing ASU (3-0) so evenly for the final 30 minutes provided little solace, however. Too much damage was done by the first quarter.
“I hope that we learned we’ve got to start from the tip and play to who we are,” head coach Tricia Binford said. “I don’t want to take anything away from Arizona State, but I thought we were flat. We lacked our identity on the defensive end from the start. I thought we were super impatient on the offensive end.”
Several of MSU’s early shots — even from the foul line — seemed to be halfway down before popping back out. That poor luck was coupled, Binford said, with some poor choices early in the shot clock.
Throughout the game, MSU also had trouble stopping ASU’s three leading scorers: Tyi Skinner had 24 points, Treasure Hunt tallied 19 and Jaddan Simmons supplied 15. They all played over 34 minutes in a game ASU had control of pretty much the whole way through.
On MSU’s side, Bad Bear and Beattie each had nine points, as did redshirt freshman Lindsey Hein off the bench. Beattie led the Bobcats with seven rebounds.
Senior point guard Darian White tallied eight points but hit just one shot from the field. She also had five rebounds and one assist.
Impressing off the bench were freshmen Dylan Philip (four points, three rebounds, three steals, one assist) and Marah Dykstra (four points, six rebounds, one block, one assist). Late in the game, Mattie Olson also came in and went 2 for 2 with a 3-pointer for five points.
“I think they’re kind of exactly what it means to be ready when your jersey is called,” Beattie said. “Dylan’s ready to come in and provide good minutes. She has quick feet, great defense, looking in transition. Marah with the rebounds and Mattie coming in cold off the bench with a corner 3, that was huge for us. I know it was at the end of the game, but those kinds of energy plays are going to be huge for us throughout the season.”
Olson’s 3-pointer was huge in the sense that it was just MSU’s second make of the game. The Bobcats missed 14 others from distance. MSU also had a 24-of-34 showing at the free throw line — missed points that would have been helpful in narrowing the margin down the stretch.
“We looked very unpredictable today,” Binford said. “It was definitely out of character, and we’re going to have to learn from it. We’re going to have to bounce back.”
MSU returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday against North Dakota at Worthington Arena. Part of that evening’s festivities will be the banner unveiling to celebrate last season’s Big Sky Conference title and NCAA Tournament appearance.
“I’m really excited for that, just to see our hard work pay off from last season,” Bad Bear said. “Hopefully that can carry us over and we can bounce back from this and learn from our mistakes this game.”
