Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State outplayed — or at least outscored — Arizona State in the final three quarters Tuesday evening. But the Bobcats learned the hard way how much a poor start can set a team back.

The Sun Devils of the Pac-12 Conference took advantage of MSU’s jittery and sometimes unlucky performance in the first 10 minutes and led by 18 points. That was enough of a cushion to last the rest of the game, ultimately winning 79-64 at Worthington Arena.

“I don’t think their size was a factor of our loss,” MSU senior Kola Bad Bear said. “I think we were the ones who gave us a loss. We made them look better than what they were. We’re a lot better team than that. In the first quarter, we dug ourselves a hole and that’s where we just need to come out stronger and come out tougher and play to our level.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you