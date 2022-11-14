TOP: Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) gets a lift from offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville, Miss. ABOVE: Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson (1) kneels in the end zone after the final play fell short against Washington on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12.
For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge.
Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee won by a combined 203-60 against conference opponents.
Home losses by Oregon (to Washington) and UCLA (to Arizona) shook up the rest of the top 10. No. 6 LSU and No. 7 Southern California each moved up a spot.
The last time two top-10 Pac-12 teams lost at home during the same weekend was Oct. 2-4, 2014, when No. 2 Oregon fell 31-24 to Arizona 31-24 and No. 8 UCLA was defeated 30-28 by Utah.
Alabama jumped two spots to No. 8 after it fell to a season-low No. 10 last week. Clemson moved up four spots to re-enter the top- 0 at No. 8 and Utah climbed to No. 10.
POLL POINTS
Georgia is closing in on a school record.
The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the ninth time this season, matching the total from last season, when they won the national title for the first time in 41 years.
Georgia has been at No. 1 a total of 33 times in school history, one behind Michigan for 12th-most in the history of the AP poll.
The Bulldogs are at Kentucky next week and close the season against Georgia Tech. Barring a major upset, they’ll go into the Southeastern Conference championship against LSU with 11 weeks as the country’s top-ranked team.
IN
Of the four teams that moved into the rankings this week, Coastal Carolina is the only one making its season debut. The 23rd-ranked Chanticleers have now reached the Top 25 in each of the last three seasons.
— No. 22 Cincinnati is back in. The Bearcats give the American Athletic Conference a season-high three ranked teams along with No. 17 Central Florida and No. 21 Tulane.
— No. 24 Oklahoma State returned after snapping a two-game losing streak by beating Iowa State.
— No. 25 Oregon State is also back. The Beavers broke a nine-year poll drought two weeks ago, immediately lost a close game at Washington and dropped out, and then moved back in Sunday after beating California.
OUT
Texas’ season in the rankings: Unranked for the first two polls, moved in for two weeks in September, out for two weeks, in for two weeks, back for a week and now gone again.
— Illinois tumbled out after a second straight home loss.
— North Carolina State is unranked for the first time this season after the Wolfpack was upset at home by Boston College.
— Liberty’s time in the Top 25 lasted a mere week. The Flames followed up a victory at Arkansas to move into the rankings by losing at UConn to fall out.
CONFERENCE CALL
The Ducks and Bruins getting toppled crushed the Pac-12’s hopes of putting a team in the College Football Playoff. One consolation prize: The conference now has more ranked teams than it has since Sept. 15, 2019.
Pac-12 — 6 (Nos. 7, 10, 12, 15, 16, 25).
SEC — 5 (Nos. 1, 5, 6, 8, 14).
ACC — 3 (Nos. 9, 13, 20).
American — 3 (Nos. 17, 21, 22).
Big Ten — 3 (Nos. 2, 3, 11).
Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 4, 19, 24).
Sun Belt — 1 (No. 23).
Independent — 1 (No. 18).
RANKED vs. RANKED
The Pac-12’s big games lost some luster, but they’re still at the top of the marquee.
No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA.
No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon.
