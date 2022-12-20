Eagles Bears Football
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown against the Bears on Sunday in Chicago. 

 AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder and his status for Philadelphia's game at Dallas is uncertain, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Monday.

Hurts was injured Sunday during a win over Chicago, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the injury.

Hurts has led the Eagles to a 13-1 mark and the best record in the NFL. The 24-year-old morphed into a serious NFL MVP candidate in his second season as a starter.


