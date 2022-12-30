Buccaneers Cardinals Football
Buy Now

Buccaneers place kicker Ryan Succop (5) celebrates his game-winning field goal with teammates against the Cardinals on Dec. 25 in Glendale, Ariz. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

With two weeks remaining in the NFL season, only eight teams have been eliminated from the playoff race.

That's why the league added a 17th game and a third wild-card team last year, plus the revenue gained by another game.

More teams are still playing to get in the tournament or trying to secure a higher seed with one more game to help them earn it.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you