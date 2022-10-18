Buccaneers Steelers Football
Buy Now

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady meets with reporters after Sunday's game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. Games are starting to slip from his grasp and so, too, is his touch.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

"There's too many plays we're not making," Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 — his worst start after six weeks since 2012.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you