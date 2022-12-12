Buccaneers 49ers Football
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after their game Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

 AP

Brock Purdy outplayed Tom Brady, leaving his dad in tears with a stellar performance in his first career start.

Anthony Brown displayed a veteran's poise under pressure in his NFL debut.

Third-string quarterbacks had quite the Sunday leading a pair of division leaders to important wins.


