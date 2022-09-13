Broncos Seahawks Football
Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) attempts a field goal as Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) attempts the block on Monday evening in Seattle.

 AP

Nathaniel Hackett found himself in no man’s land, and he assured himself a spot in football purgatory with a head-scratcher of a decision that turned his head coaching debut into a dud and ruined Russell Wilson’s homecoming.

Trailing the Seahawks 17-16 Monday night, the Broncos crossed midfield with just over a minute left when Javonte Williams caught a short pass from Wilson and charged his way to the Seattle 46.

That put Denver facing fourth down just barely in field-goal range but 5 yards shy of the first-down marker.

