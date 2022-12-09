On Football MVP O Line
Buy Now

Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) lines up before the snap during the team's game against the Colts on Nov. 20 in Indianapolis. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

If a unit could win the Most Valuable Player award, the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line would be the frontrunner.

Jalen Hurts is among the top candidates for AP NFL MVP mainly due to a dominant line that protects him and paves the way for one of the league's best rushing attacks. The Eagles are 11-1 for the fourth time in franchise history thanks to a dynamic offense and stingy defense.

The success on offense starts up front.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters