Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, right, listens as coach Nathaniel Hackett responds to a question during a news conference in Centennial, Colo.

 AP

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos didn’t circle their season opener on their calendar even though it’s Russell Wilson’s homecoming at Seattle.

Had they emphasized their $296 million man ‘s return to the city where he spent a decade, bringing the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title, the Broncos wouldn’t have kept him on the sideline with their other starters in the preseason.

“This is what I have been doing the past three years,” explained new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was schooled in the sit-’em philosophy by Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who copied the doctrine from Rams coach Sean McVay, who’s been doing it since 2018.

