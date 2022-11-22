Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Miami Heat President Pat Riley has a longstanding belief: After 20 games, a team knows its identity.

He's right. And after 20 games, title contenders are usually known as well.

Think of this as the end of the season's first quarter. That's basically where the NBA is right now, with teams starting to approach the 20-game mark. There's much basketball left to be played, but 20 games has proven — almost without fail — to be more than enough of a sample size when determining which teams have a legitimate shot at a championship.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you