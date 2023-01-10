Let the news come to you

Giannis Antetokounmpo set a career high with 55 points last Tuesday in Milwaukee's victory over Washington — and it wasn't even the week's top scoring performance in the Central Division.

That belonged to Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, with a staggering 71 the previous night.

The NBA these past few weeks has featured an almost nightly display of one-upmanship among the game's greatest scorers. Whether it was Mitchell's extraordinary effort for the Cavaliers or Dallas' Luka Doncic reaching 50 points three times in a nine-day span, everywhere you turn, it seems like another player is putting up a huge total.


