DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Hector Garcia's family had a hard time understanding his decision to travel to this year's World Cup and abandon his annual gathering of 30 family and friends.

"This would have been my 40th year cooking turkey and I gave that up to be here. It was hard," he said. "They were like: You are going to miss Thanksgiving? I'm like, well, yeah, it's the World Cup. Not my fault they held it in the fall, the winter."

Garcia, a 59-year-old from Glendale Heights, Illinois, spoke at an American fan gathering Sunday night while wearing an Uncle Sam suit. He said he had tickets for 28 of the 64 matches in his fifth World Cup after 1994, 2002, 2006 and 2018.


