Dolphins Bills Football
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dives for a two-point conversion against the Dolphins on Saturday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 AP

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In Josh they trust, or so the saying goes among Bills fans and players in regards to their beloved quarterback.

In five short seasons, Josh Allen has transformed a franchise that had lost much of its relevance since the Jim Kelly era in the early 1990s, into an offensive dynamo and AFC power. Yet another reminder of the integral role the 26-year-old from Firebaugh, California, has played in the Bills' emergence was on display in the snow Saturday night.

With the AFC East race on the line, and Buffalo one win short of clinching its fourth consecutive playoff berth, Allen showcased his dual-threat skillset and fearless competitive drive to put the offense on his back in rallying the Bills from an 8-point fourth-quarter deficit to a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins.


