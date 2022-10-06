Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The move was shocking for its timing and memorable for its location.

Lane Kiffin was fired by Southern California on Sept. 29, 2013, just five games into the season, on the airport tarmac after the team plane returned home from Arizona State.

While not unprecedented, such an early coaching change was rare and a harbinger of sorts: Over the next eight seasons, eight more firings were made at the top level of college football before the midway point, including two last year. That pace has picked up dramatically this season.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you