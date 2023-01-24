Giants Eagles Football

Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs with the ball as Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson tries to stop him on Saturday in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — In their first season with the New York Giants, general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll cleaned up a mess that had littered the Meadowlands for five years.

Schoen transformed a franchise in a salary-cap crisis into one that will have nearly $54 million to retain quarterback Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley — if he chooses — and add players who can fill the team's many needs heading into next season.

All Daboll did was turn around a team that had five straight losing seasons and lead it to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff run. The Giants won a wild-card game at Minnesota before getting blown out 38-7 by top-seeded Philadelphia in the divisional round.


