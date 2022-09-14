WNBA Finals Basketball
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) drives against Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

 AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum provided all the offense Las Vegas needed to move the Aces one win away from the franchise's first WNBA title.

Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead Las Vegas to an 85-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

The Aces had been 0-6 in the Finals before taking the first two games of the series with Connecticut. Las Vegas, which was swept in the championship in 2008 when the franchise was still in San Antonio and also in 2020, will look to secure the title on Thursday night in Connecticut.

