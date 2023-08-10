Conference Realignment Football

The Atlantic Coast Conference presidents chose not to vote Wednesday night on whether to add Stanford and California to the league, keeping the schools in limbo as they look for an escape from the crumbling Pac-12, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the neither the ACC nor the schools were speaking publicly about internal discussions.

Both people stopped short of calling the league’s exploration of westward expansion dead after three days of meetings on the subject, but added that it was clear getting the necessary 12 votes to add the Northern California schools would have been difficult.


