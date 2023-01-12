Let the news come to you

Brock Purdy has passed every test he's faced so far in his remarkable rookie season.

Coming off the bench with no reps after Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt. Matching up against an all-time great like Tom Brady. His first road start in an intimidating stadium in Seattle. Coming from behind against the Raiders.

Next up for Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers is his first playoff game on Saturday against the Seahawks.


