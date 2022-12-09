Dolphins 49ers Football
San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy passes against Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

 AP

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy was 5 days old when Tom Brady played his final college football game, not yet walking when Brady was drafted and a toddler when Brady won his first of seven Super Bowl titles.

When Purdy makes his first career start on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy and Brady will have the same title as starting quarterbacks.

“I think it’s awesome in terms of Tom Brady coming and playing and playing his team, but at the same time, I’m playing the defense,” Purdy said Thursday. “I’m going to be going up against those guys rather than Tom himself, but definitely still awesome to have Tom Brady come and play on the same field and compete against our team. I think it’s awesome, so really excited about it.”


