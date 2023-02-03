Texans Ryans Football

DeMeco Ryans answers questions during a press conference formally announcing him as the new head coach of the Texans on Thursday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — DeMeco Ryans was a highly sought-after candidate for head coaching jobs in this coaching cycle and had plenty of suitors other than the Houston Texans.

No team really had a chance to land him with the Texans as an option.

"When it came down to it, there is no place I wanted to be any more than H-town," he said. "So, it was an easy pick for me. It was a no-brainer to be here, be home."


