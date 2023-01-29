 Skip to main content
On A Roll: Friday Night At The Fairgrounds

Kids are invited to skate for two hours at the 70s Roller Skate Night hosted by Biome Slow Craft on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

When Dennae Tirrell got a call from a friend about 200 pairs of roller skates for sale on Facebook, she saw an opportunity. Tirrell, who owns Biome Slow Craft, wanted to get back into roller skating, having grown up doing it every weekend as a kid in Vermont.

But she also saw a need for it.


Friends Ben Deuling and Dennae Tirrell pose for a photo during their 70s Roller Skate Night on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

Tirrell hosted her first roller skating night in November at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. She said she was “incredibly impressed” by the turnout. “I didn’t know so many people would be interested or have their own skates,” she said.

Leif Littrup dances with a partner on skates during a 70s Roller Skate Night, hosted by Biome Slow Craft, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
Adults try on rental skates at a 70s Roller Skate Night hosted by Biome Slow Craft on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
Adults skate to disco classics during the 70s Roller Skate Night hosted by Biome Slow Craft on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
Teenagers text in the corner during the 70s Roller Skate Night hosted by Biome Slow Craft on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
Jet Hollier, 7, tries to convince her dad, Dave Hollier, to come skate with her during the 70s Roller Skate Night hosted by Biome Slow Craft on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

Rachel Leathe can be reached at 406-582-2678 or rleathe@dailychronicle.com

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

