On A Roll: Friday Night At The Fairgrounds

Jet Hollier, 7, tries to convince her dad, Dave Hollier, to come skate with her during the 70s Roller Skate Night hosted by Biome Slow Craft on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
When Dennae Tirrell got a call from a friend about 200 pairs of roller skates for sale on Facebook, she saw an opportunity. Tirrell, who owns Biome Slow Craft, wanted to get back into roller skating, having grown up doing it every weekend as a kid in Vermont.
But she also saw a need for it.
Tirrell hosted her first roller skating night in November at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. She said she was “incredibly impressed” by the turnout. “I didn’t know so many people would be interested or have their own skates,” she said.
Two months later, on a freezing cold January night, a stream of kids were lined up for the kids skate. Two hours later, the kids were replaced by adults sporting cutoff shorts and fur jackets.
Tirrel’s partner, Ian Crawford aka DJ Swoon, stood in the middle of a large room, spinning disco tracks while skaters and colored lights swirled around him. Some skaters stuck to the edges, slowly moving around the room, while others did tight circles around Crawford, practicing tricks as they went.
Tirrell said she doesn’t make much on the events, just enough to break even and save a little to fix up broken skates. “It’s more just because I love throwing events for the community.”
“I want to go to roller events and there aren’t any so I figured I should start one,” she said.
The next roller disco will be on April 14 in Building 1 at the fairgrounds, followed by a bigger event in the Haynes Pavilion on May 19.
