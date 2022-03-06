When Jenn Schneider and her husband, Chris, withdrew their two elementary-age boys from the Billings school system last fall, the decision was heartbreaking. Schneider had played an active role in their education since her oldest son’s early days in kindergarten and developed a deep respect for and connection to the educators in her children’s lives.
“We really do like the public school system in Billings,” Schneider said. “One of my best friends is a teacher. We’ve gotten to know our public school, our elementary school, pretty well and we really do love the principal and the teachers.”
The problem was masking.
On the eve of the fall 2021 semester, an outbreak of COVID-19 prompted Superintendent Greg Upham to issue a last-minute mandatory masking policy for all students and staff in the district. Schneider said her sons hadn’t fared well with masking the previous year. Her youngest, in first grade, hadn’t developed an attachment to his teacher or the classroom, while her oldest, in fourth grade, began to experience challenges processing information that she thought he’d shaken years before. They’d pushed through the 2020-21 school year. After Upham’s announcement, Schneider said her boys were “a wreck over the whole thing.”
“It was a heartfelt conversation between my kids and I with a lot of tears and a lot of emotions about what this really looks like for us and how we can move forward in the best way for our family,” she said. In the end, Schneider said, the boys asked to be homeschooled. She agreed.
Throughout the pandemic, health measures adopted by schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in difficult conversations for families nationwide. Parents on either side of the masking debate have expressed frustration and outright anger toward school officials for doing too much or not doing enough. Days after Upham’s announcement, hundreds of people gathered outside the Yellowstone County Courthouse to oppose the mask mandate. Schneider was there. So, too, was state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen.
But masking in schools is not an isolated issue. It has become inextricably tied to a larger movement.
“Parental rights” has become a rallying cry in communities across Montana over the past year, fusing social and religious beliefs, political agendas and the personal lives of families into a concentrated body of activism and messaging. The specific goals and concerns may vary from person to person, but the overarching complaint is uniform: Public education has overstepped the bounds of its institutional authority, usurping the parental prerogative to shape their children’s values. Parental rights advocates want that power back.
“Public education has gotten to be so big that the citizens are left behind as ‘education experts’ from the [U.S.] Department of Education make decisions for the smallest of communities, and local school boards rubber stamp policies that are attached to funds,” Cheryl Tusken, director of the Montana chapter of Parents’ Rights in Education, wrote via email.
Parents’ Rights in Education (PRIE) is a national nonprofit that opposes mandatory masking policies, critical race theory, comprehensive sex education, and what it calls an “out-of-balance representation of LGBTQ ideology” in public schools. The Montana chapter was established last May.
Specifying the rights of parents in educational settings is tricky business. Advocates such as Tusken rely on legal opinions in a handful of U.S. Supreme Court rulings to assert that parents have the right to direct the spiritual, emotional, mental and educational upbringing of their children.
In Montana, the legal picture gained some definition last spring with the Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 400. Sponsored by Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Stevensville, the new law prohibits government agencies from interfering with “the fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing... of their children” and establishes that right as grounds for parents to pursue legal remedies. Parental rights advocates hailed SB 400 as a significant victory, while state public education associations opposed it, arguing that it could expose school districts to costly legal battles at taxpayers’ expense.
That prediction began to play out almost immediately, with parent plaintiffs filing a pair of lawsuits in Missoula and Bozeman last fall alleging that school masking policies violated the new law. District court judges in both cases rejected requests to block the school policies. The Missoula and Bozeman plaintiffs filed a combined appeal to the Montana Supreme Court last month.
All three districts revised their policies last month to make masking optional.
Other parents have greeted the masking debate as a call to a different sort of action. When Jim Riley first moved to the Flathead from California in 2019, he said, he felt he’d finally found a home that aligned with his family’s conservative values. He and his wife enrolled their two elementary-age children in Kalispell’s Smith Valley district. His wife joined the local parent-teacher committee. He won a seat on the school board. The board voted in late summer to make masking optional in the fall, but before that decision was made, Riley said, he faced a personal choice: withdraw his kids from Smith Valley and enroll them in a nearby private school, Stillwater Christian, or miss the window for private enrollment.
“They were taking a student roll call over the summer of who was coming back,” Riley recalled. “At that time they’d not dropped the mandates officially from the school, and I had to make the very tough decision... to not enroll my kids in the school that I was on the board of.”
When the district did relax its policy in the fall to make masks optional, Riley decided to keep his children at Stillwater Christian. He said his family has no plans to return the kids to Smith Valley.
When Arntzen faced pointed criticism from public education leaders in December about ongoing issues within her agency, Riley was one of two Montana school board members to co-write a letter in her defense. The letter commended Arntzen for helping parents resist “forced masking.”
“You have been stalwart in promoting the rights of parents over the superintendents and their radical agenda,” the letter read. “You are a true pioneer and champion of parental rights.”
The letter also highlighted a critical facet of Montana’s current parental rights debate: Opposition to pandemic-induced policies opened a fissure in the public education conversation, exposing an undercurrent of frustration and distrust about what schools are teaching and how.
Tusken said one of the most important targets her organization has identified is “sexually obscene or inappropriate books” in public schools. The Billings School Board weighed that issue in January after a local parent challenged two books — the autobiographical novel “Lawn Boy” and the graphic-novel-style memoir “Gender Queer” — in high school libraries due to depictions of sex. The board voted unanimously to keep both books on their shelves.
Trustees of the public ImagineIF Libraries in Kalispell reviewed a similar complaint over both books in January, voting unanimously to retain “Lawn Boy” and delaying a decision on “Gender Queer” until the board could update policies for a book’s removal.
Tusken wasn’t directly involved in either challenge, but became concerned about a different book, “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie, last year.
“We as parents want to protect the innocence of children and we feel it is our role, not the school’s, to decide when, what and to what extent our children learn about sexual relations,” Tusken said.
That concern is tied to a broader effort within the parental rights movement to shield children from content deemed objectionable and to oppose comprehensive sex education, which fueled the Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 99 last year, which prohibits health care providers who perform abortions from participating in in-school sex education. Lawmakers also passed a bill addressing LGBTQ-inclusivity in school activities. House Bill 112 bars transgender women and girls from participating on women’s school sports teams. It’s currently facing a legal challenge in Gallatin County District Court.
But the hottest topic under the parental rights banner in recent months has been the debate over critical race theory, a decades-old movement to examine the interplay between racial justice and law. School officials, teachers and state education associations have repeatedly said that CRT is not taught in Montana public schools.
That hasn’t deterred parental rights advocates from raising the specter of such teachings in public discussions. CRT has become a catch-all for any instruction that critics perceive as advancing notions of white guilt and white privilege or characterizing racial disparities as the result of systemic racism. Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued a legal opinion declaring the teaching of CRT to be unlawfully discriminatory.
“Individuals may not be instructed or compelled to apologize for their race or forced to admit privilege based on their race,” Knudsen wrote.
Public conceptions of CRT have become so expansive that educators have been forced to reexamine the institutional vocabulary. Last month, a state advisory council proposed adding the word “equity” to the Professional Educators of Montana Code of Ethics. Despite repeated explanations of the word’s specific meaning in education circles, public commenters invoked concerns about CRT.
“Equity’s been in education for a long, long, long, long, long, long time,” Bozeman trustee Lei-Anna Bertelsen said. “We have Indian Education for All. We have the Individuals with Disabilities [in Education] Act... I mean, it’s nothing new in education, so educators are not scared by this word.”
The distinction hasn’t hit home with parental rights advocates, who continue to view “equity” as a code word affiliated with larger social and racial justice movements.
Bertelsen joined the board in May 2021. Parental rights didn’t come up during her campaign, she said, but blowback over the equity policy became apparent that summer. Dozens of parents showed up to oppose the policy as a Trojan horse for CRT. Bertelsen, whose grandparents emigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, found the debate “shocking.”
“You’re telling a person of color that racism doesn’t exist?” Bertselsen said. “That’s — that’s unbelievable, right?”
After tabling the policy that summer, the board introduced a revised version in November that didn’t include the word “equity.” Bertelsen was disheartened by the concession. She said the spreadsheet she created to track public comment showed that 85% of the 500 letters she received were in favor of the equity language.
Despite this, parental rights advocates continue to express frustration that their voices have not been heard. And their search for a solution has brought the movement to a far older but equally contentious arena: school choice.
Tusken said PRIE’s policy priorities for the 2023 Legislature will focus on “curriculum transparency;” again increasing the cap on tax credits for donations to public and private school scholarships; and directing state education dollars to private accounts that parents can use to enroll their kids in non-public schools and programs. Public education associations argue that the accounts would divert public funds into private hands, harming schools and students alike.
For Kendall Cotton, president and CEO of the conservative-leaning think tank Frontier Institute, those policy goals reflect why the parental rights debate has become so prominent in Montana. Earlier this year, Cotton penned an op-ed applauding the movement.
“The deeper problem is that without the freedom to choose another option, parents really just lack control over directing their child’s education,” Cotton said.
While that assessment is a driving force recently, it falls short of acknowledging the steps public education advocates have taken to respect parents’ institutional and individual authority. Montana School Boards Association Executive Director Lance Melton said the model policies drafted by his organization for use by Montana school boards contain opt-out provisions for numerous school activities including sex education, school surveys, health screenings and vaccination requirements.
Increasingly, Melton has seen districts request his organization’s assistance with community surveys, listening sessions and strategic planning.
“I think some of it is just opening the lines of communication and making sure that the entirety of your community is heard,” he said.
At the heart of Montana’s parental rights debate, however, is a fundamental disagreement over what public education should be. Schools nationwide have tried in recent decades to create a safer, more supportive environment for their most at-risk and vulnerable students. In recognition of the needs of marginalized student populations, schools have increasingly expanded their mission to help encourage healthy socialization, emotional well-being, tolerance of difference and critical thinking skills. Such lessons inevitably overlap with personal values, leading to accusations of politically driven indoctrination and, in some cases, a view that teachers should stick strictly to fact-based learning.
Prior to withdrawing her boys from their Billings elementary school, Schneider said, she was always on alert for clues that what they were learning in class didn’t align with her family’s values. When she found a conflict, she greeted it as an opportunity to engage her kids in discussion and supplement their public education.
“You have to be so intentional about the time that you do get with your kids,” she said, “because you’re missing a lot of those small conversations.”
Schneider also acknowledged that not all parents are that involved. She recalled a conversation with a public school teacher in Billings who happens to be her lifelong best friend. Schneider said she came to realize why lessons on basic skills like social etiquette have become necessary.
“She said, ‘I’m teaching kids how to look somebody in the eye and shake their hand. I’m teaching kids the basic things that parents should be teaching them,’” Schneider said. “Parents are handing over that education of being a member of society to our school system instead of teaching those [skills] at home.”