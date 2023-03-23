NCAA Miami Indiana Basketball

Women comprised less than half the head coaching positions and just over half of the assistant coaching spots for women's college teams in the 2021-22 school year, according to a diversity study released Wednesday.

Women held just 42% of head coaching positions of women's teams in NCAA Division I — a slight increase from the previous season — as well as 35.6% in Division II and 43.8% in Division III. For all three divisions combined, women filled 41.2% of head coaching positions and 50.3% of assistant coaching positions for women's teams.

The annual report by the University of Central Florida's Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) gave schools a "C" for overall racial and gender hiring practices. But TIDES director and report author Richard Lapchick called the representation of women coaches in women's sports "the most depressing statistic that we report every year."


